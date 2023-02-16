Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodGreen Bay

Actions

Surveillance signage now posted at Green Bay City Hall

Recently, recording devices at City Hall have raised concerns over privacy
CITY HALL SURVEILLANCE SIGNAGE.jpeg
Tyler Job
CITY HALL SURVEILLANCE SIGNAGE.jpeg
Posted at 4:01 PM, Feb 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-16 17:01:31-05

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay City Hall now has surveillance signage posted.

Those signs are posted on the entrance doors, as well as on the first and second floors.

The City tells NBC 26 that posting surveillance signage was "to provide additional notice" of audio and video recordings at City Hall "in the interest of transparency."

The City says the surveillance signage posted right now is temporary. Permanent signs have been ordered by the City and will be posted once they arrive.

Microphones were installed in the City Hall security system between winter 2021 and summer of last year.

Recently, the City's surveillance system has raised concerns over privacy.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Meet Tyler Job and Lindsey Stenger: NBC 26 reporters for Green Bay!

Tyler_Job.jpg

Tyler Job

3:12 PM, Jun 07, 2022
Lindsey Stenger Web Photo adjusted 2.png

Lindsey Stenger

1:26 PM, Sep 06, 2022
nina neighborhood.png

NBC 26 is in your neighborhood!