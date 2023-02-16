Surveillance signage now posted at Green Bay City Hall

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay City Hall now has surveillance signage posted.

Those signs are posted on the entrance doors, as well as on the first and second floors.

The City tells NBC 26 that posting surveillance signage was "to provide additional notice" of audio and video recordings at City Hall "in the interest of transparency."

The City says the surveillance signage posted right now is temporary. Permanent signs have been ordered by the City and will be posted once they arrive.

Microphones were installed in the City Hall security system between winter 2021 and summer of last year.

Recently, the City's surveillance system has raised concerns over privacy.