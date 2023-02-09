Privacy concerns arise over recording devices at Green Bay City Hall

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Concerns about recording devices installed at city hall were brought up in this week's city council meeting by Green Bay alderman Chris Wery.

Wery said these devices are recording conversations of visitors, residents and employees without their consent.

"City council nor the public was advised of this spying, and not even simple signage warning of the intrusion was put in place," Wery said. "Nothing."

Wery said he was made aware of the issue when a resident, who had an exchange with city staff, was given an audio file of the conversation and was surprised.

The devices are found on the ceilings at city hall, and Wery said the recorded conversations are stored and can be requested by city hall through open records.

During the meeting, Wery asked Mayor Eric Genrich if he would disable the devices, and Genrich replied "No."

Republican state Sen. Andre Jacque released a statement on Thursday echoing Wery's concerns.

He stated he was "stunned" to learn about the devices at city hall, and they're comparable to what was expected in the "old Soviet Union."

"It's difficult to overstate just how egregiously and jaw-droppingly brazen a violation of civil rights and exposure to criminal and civil liability it is for the Mayor to greenlight snooping on his own constituents without cause," Jacque wrote in his statement.

Jacque said he put out the statement because he believes city hall is violating the public's trust and the law.

"The fact that this basically occurred behind the scenes without notification, without any transparency...I think should concern a lot of people," Jacque said.

Both Jacque and Wery said they are planning to take further action by discussing the issue with more people and continuing to ask questions until the devices are disabled or a security policy is put in place.

"It's disgusting, and Big Brother is listening," Wery said. "We the people are not amused."

We reached out to the mayor's office multiple times, but Genrich was unable to comment. We also reached out to Green Bay City Attorney Joanne Bungert, who was unavailable for comment.