Green Bay City Hall audio recordings case shifts to federal court

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The lawsuit over audio recordings at Green Bay City Hall has been removed from state court and shifted to the federal level.

In new filings obtained by NBC 26, it lists the Wisconsin State Senate, Andre Jacque, and Anthony Theisen as plaintiffs. The City of Green Bay and Mayor Eric Genrich are listed as defendants.

Just last week, a Brown County Circuit Court judge scheduled a trial date of May 20, 2024.

The lawsuit was first filed in February this year on the same day of the mayoral primary.

City leaders have said the microphones were first installed in winter 2021 over safety concerns from city staff and the public.

In March, Green Bay's common council passed a policy removing the microphones from city hall.