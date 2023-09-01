Judge sets trial date in Green Bay City Hall microphones lawsuit

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A judge set a trial date for May 20, 2024 in the ongoing lawsuit between the Wisconsin State Senate and the City of Green Bay over the use of microphones inside the hallways at city hall.

The trial is scheduled to last three days.

The issue of the microphones at city hall publicly came about from Alderman Chris Wery at a common council meeting seven months ago.

After Wery raised the issue, video & audio surveillance signage was posted in city hall, and the State Senate filed a lawsuit against the city and Mayor Eric Genrich the day of the mayoral primary.

City leaders have said the microphones were installed between winter 2021 and summer 2022 due to safety concerns from city staff and the public.

The manufacturer of the microphones, Louroe Electronics,includes audio monitoring notice stickers in each device it ships.

The common council passed a policy removing all microphones at city hall in March.

Judge Marc Hammer's current orders of keeping the recordings off and sealing them remain in effect.