Man convicted for 2023 Green Bay homicide

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Owen Backus, the man charged murdering another man on Green Bay's west side in 2023, was found guilty by a jury on Thursday, according to court records.

Backus' trial began on Monday, March 10. A jury found him guilty on Thursday.

In December 2023, police said 30-year-old Michael Hubbard of Green Bay was found dead in a home in the 1700 block of Western Avenue.

Witnesses at the time reported Backus had "(...) gone to a nearby residence and asked to call 911, stating that he was involved in a physical altercation."

Police arrested Backus and was held at a $1 million cash bond. Backus pleaded not guilty in April 2024.

Backus is scheduled to be sentenced on June 9.