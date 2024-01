GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay Police have released the name of the victim from a homicide last month.

Police said 30-year-old Michael Hubbard of Green Bay was found dead in a home in the 1700 block of Western Avenue.

Police said 45-year-old Owen Backus is facing charges of first-degree intentional homicide and misdemeanor bail jumping in connection to Hubbard's death.

Backus is due back in court next month.