$1 million cash bond set for homicide suspect

Video shows homicide suspect appearing for the first time in court via Zoom

Suspect is being held in connection with the death of a 30-year-old man at a home in Green Bay Saturday

The court document detailing probable cause is sealed to the public after Monday's court appearance

The bond for 45-year-old homicide suspect Owen Backus is set at $1 million in cash.

Police said a 30-year old man is dead after a fight in a Green Bay home over the weekend.

Backus appeared in the Commissioners Court over Zoom while in custody at the Brown County Jail.

His bond was set at $1 million cash. He has not been formally charged.

David Lasee of the district attorney's office said in court when the investigation first began over the weekend, Backus said things to police which made them believe he caused the death of a 30-year-old man in Green Bay Saturday. Lasee also said Backus claims he was acting in self defense.

The Commissioner approved Lasee's request to seal the probable cause affidavit to the public at this time

As NBC 26 has previously reported, Green Bay Police said in a news release officers were called to the 1700 block of Western Avenue on Saturday shortly after 6:30 p.m.

Police also said in the release witnesses reported the suspect had "Gone to a nearby residence and asked to call 9-1-1," saying he had been in a fight.

The neighborhood where this happened is no stranger to crime.

"We've had a couple high-profile incidents in that area recently, but they have all been isolated incidents," Green Bay Police Captain Jeff Brester said Monday morning. "There's not a connection between some of the high-profile crimes we've had in that area."

Brester said the incident was isolated and there is no threat to the public.

The prosecution said Backus has a history of arrests in multiple states and has a pending case for disorderly conduct.

