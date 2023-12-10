Watch Now
Police: Green Bay homicide suspect arrested in Western Ave. investigation

Posted at 2:24 PM, Dec 10, 2023
Green Bay Police arrested a 45-year-old male suspect in a weekend homicide investigation, according to a news release from Green Bay Police.

Officers were called to the 1700 block of Western Avenue on Saturday shortly after 6:30 p.m., the news release said

A 30-year-old man was found unconscious inside of a home, the news release said.

Police did CPR on the victim, but he was later pronounced deceased, the news release said.

Witnesses reported the suspect had "...gone to a nearby residence and asked to call 911, stating that he was involved in a physical altercation," the news release said.

No other suspects are being sought.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #23-267279.

Callers can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867).

Online tips can be submitted at www.432stop.com, or on the "P3 Tips" app.

