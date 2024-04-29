Green Bay man pleads not guilty in Homicide case

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A Green Bay man told the judge he is not guilty of first degree intentional homicide.

Owen Backus, 45, is accused of killing 30-year-old Michael Hubbard.

Backus' attorney argued he wouldn't be able to make bond and asked the judge to reduce the amount.

Backus was first arrested in December for killing Michael Hubbard inside a Western Avenue home.

Backus is alleging Hubbard broke in, and Backus says he was trying to defend himself.

Backus' attorney argued his bond should be reduced to $5,000, because Backus has no prior felony convictions and he has ties to the area.

However, the judge felt there was significant evidence in the case to keep bond at $1 million.

A plea hearing is set for Aug. 15 at the Brown County Courthouse, and Backus has requested to be there in person instead of Zoom for the Brown County Jail.

Please stay with NBC 26 as we continue to follow this story.