Green Bay Public Market recommended for fraction of grant request

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The proposed Green Bay Public Market project is recommended to receive only a small portion of the state funding it sought, according to a press release from state Sen. Jamie Wall.

Wall said the Wisconsin Department of Administration announced its recommended Non-State Grant Program awards Wednesday.

With $50 million available and applications from projects statewide requesting more than $278 million, Wall said only a limited number of not-for-profit projects could be recommended.

On Broadway Inc., the organization behind the $21.9 million public market plan, had requested $2 million through the program. The department recommended just $168,700 — less than 9% of the request.

Four projects in the Green Bay area, including the market, were recommended for more than $2.2 million in total. The other recommendations include grants for the new Brown County Library branch in Ashwaubenon, a new apartment development combined with a new Green Bay fire station, and Wello Inc.’s community food system initiative.

Final approval of the grants will be determined by the Wisconsin State Building Commission, Wall said.

First announced in 2022, the long-awaited public market has faced rising construction costs — now $4 million over budget — and multiple timeline shifts, with the target opening date currently set for 2027. Fundraising efforts are underway to close the gap, and organizers hope to accelerate progress.