Next step in $8.6-million housing and fire station project could come Tuesday night

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — A plan to transform an abandoned city-owned lot into a new fire station and affordable housing in Green Bay is one step closer to reality, and more details are available about the funding of the project.

Tuesday, the Green Bay Common Council will vote on whether to commit $8.6 million to a developer to reimagine the former Badger Sheet Metal property, located at 402 and 420 S. Broadway, 421 Arndt, and 419 S. Maple Street. The site on the west side of the Fox River near the Shipyard District, spans over 5 acres.

Last week, the City's Redevelopment Authority (RDA) approved the selection of General Capital Group as the development partner for the former Badger Sheet Metal site. The proposal and terms of a Development Agreement are nearly complete and are anticipated to be presented to the RDA for consideration at the June meeting — if the Common Council votes to issue funding commitment letters to General Capital Group on Tuesday, according to the meeting agenda.

The financial breakdown of the proposal reveals that $3.5 million will come from Brown County, with an additional $1 million provided by American Rescue Plan Act federal grant act. The city still needs to commit $4.1 million more to proceed with Phase 1 of the project.

Phase 1 aims to bring 93 multi-family units and a new Green Bay Fire Station One to the site, replacing two aging fire stations.

Of the 93 housing units, which are planned to be 1-3 bedrooms:



73 are earmarked for households earning 60% or less of the area median income (AMI), meaning that a person or family would need to make less than approximately $65,000 annually to qualify to live there

8 units will be allotted for households making less than or equal to 30% of the AMI, or $32,460

12 units will be reserved for those earning less than or equal to 80% of the AMI, or $86,560

The initial project proposal promised more than 200 housing units. City officials have indicated the additional units will be included in Phase 2 of the development.

Alder Melinda Eck tells NBC 26 there may be future opportunities for the city to sell the site to the developer, and then lease back the fire station, to save city money — but that remains simply an idea.

Beyond the fire station, fire station office, and the housing units, Phase 1 of the project would also bring a 627-square-foot commercial unit, a 'community room,' and a 'public green infrastructure corridor with pedestrian access,' per city documents.

The Green Bay Common Council is scheduled to meet Tuesday at 6 p.m. The full meeting agenda can be found here.