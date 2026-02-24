State of the Broadway District event celebrates a bright future for Green Bay

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The future of the Broadway District took center stage today as community leaders, neighbors, and business owners gathered for On Broadway's annual State of the Broadway District event at Gather.

A packed room and a large virtual audience heard updates on transformative projects, bold development plans, and a vision that organizers say will shape the district — located on the west side of the Fox River in downtown Green Bay — for years to come.

Looking Back: Momentum in 2025

On Broadway’s Board President Linda Bova and the staff reflected on the organization’s milestone 30th year. According to the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., 2025 brought 725,000 individuals and 2.6 million total trips to the Broadway District. Visitors spent an average of 92 minutes in the area, with 44% arriving from home.

President and CEO Brian Johnson said this annual event is a reminder of “what can be accomplished when businesses, residents, and community partners work together with a shared vision.”

Major Projects in Motion

Green Bay Public Market: First announced in 2022, the long-awaited Public Market has faced rising construction costs — now $4 million over budget — and multiple timeline shifts, with the target opening date currently set for 2027. Fundraising efforts are underway to close the gap, and organizers hope to accelerate progress.

Leicht Memorial Park: Phase one broke ground in late summer 2025. Phase two is expected to begin this spring, with phase three dependent on the success of On Broadway’s capital campaign. Planned upgrades include a new pavilion with concessions, restrooms, and event space aimed at attracting more concerts, festivals, and community gatherings. Donations are now being accepted for the project.

‘Unlocking Capital’ Grant Program: On Broadway is one of just six programs nationwide piloting this initiative, funded by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and administered by Main Street America. The goal is to deploy local investment for community projects rather than relying on out-of-town developers seeking quick returns. A 20-year vision plan is in the works with architecture and engineering firm ISG, including a massing study to identify high-impact development opportunities.

Shipyard Project: Phase two is set to break ground this summer, with some park programming possibly starting later in the season.

Former Badger Sheet Metal Site: The site has been cleared for two separate projects; a new fire station and housing development. Federal funding — $5 million secured by Senator Tammy Baldwin and Congressman Tony Wied — will help close the financing gap so construction can begin this year.

Recognition and Awards

The event also honored outstanding contributions to the Broadway District:

Volunteer of the Year: Mai Nu Vang – for exceptional dedication to On Broadway’s mission.

Paul Jadin Impact Award: Ben Cadman and Celeste Parins, co-owners of Voyageurs Bakehouse – for significant positive impact and leadership in the district.



Additional Plans Ahead

Beyond these major developments, streetscape improvement projects and new apartment construction are planned, reinforcing the vision of a vibrant, inclusive district that serves as a cornerstone for Green Bay’s cultural and economic vitality.

To explore more, On Broadway’s 2025 Annual Report offers an in-depth look at last year’s growth, investments, and visitor engagement in the district.