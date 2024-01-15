Green Bay Police: Overall crime lowest in the last five years

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay Police said Monday that overall crime in the city in 2023 dropped nearly 13 percent from 2022 and was the lowest crime rate in the last five years.

Police said in a news release they recorded a total of 6,142 crime reports in 2023, down from 7,056 in 2022. There were six homicides last year and in 2022, but there were 28 fewer shots fired cases in the city last year compared to 2022.

According to police:

2019: 21 shots fired cases



2020: 62 shots fired cases

2021: 87 shots fired cases

2022: 65 shots fired cases

2023: 37 shots fired cases

Police said car thefts spiked in 2023. There were 285 in 2023, up from 180 the year prior. NBC 26 has done a series of stories and follow-ups about Green Bay's car theft problem, and how police are trying to tackle it.

Below is the total number of crime reports filed by the Green Bay Police Department since 2019:



2019: 6,490

2020: 6,430

2021: 6,241

2022: 7,056

2023: 6,142

“I’m pleased to see that our crime reduction efforts are paying off," Chief Chris Davis said in the release. "The decrease in crime in 2023 is the result of our community’s investment in public safety and a tremendous amount of hard work by our officers, detectives, supervisors, and professional staff."

For more information of incidents reported in Green Bay and across Northeast Wisconsin, click here.