'It just made me sick': Green Bay car theft victim speaks out

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A northeast Wisconsin Kia owner is speaking out after her vehicle was targeted by thieves.

Sandy Blasky of Green Bay loves her Kia Forte.

"My car has been a blessing to me," Blasky said.

Last weekend, she was planning to go shopping. But, she noticed her car's rear driver window was smashed.

"Well, that wasn't the only thing," Blasky said.

Blasky also saw her steering column was damaged.

"It just made me sick," Blasky said. "I'm 80, and I'm like, 'I don't have money to get this fixed.'"

Blasky called police, and says they arrived to gather evidence.

"They said, 'Have you been watching the news?' I said, 'Yes,'" Blasky said.

Since January, police say they've been investigating about 50 car thefts, especially on the city's west side.

Kia's and Hyundai's have been the primary targets.

Police say about a dozen arrests have been made.

Fortunately for Blasky, her car wasn't stolen.

"Sometimes they have difficulty actually, they can get into the ignition, start taking it apart, but it won't actually work to start to get it out of there," Green Bay Police Department Capt. Clint Beguhn said.

Blasky lives in Badger Terrace Apartments on Badger Lane on the west side.

According to this crime map, her street is in a hot spot of recent car thefts.

We let her know that.

"Oh, wow," Blasky said.

To help prevent thefts, police recommend locking your car, using a steering lock, and parking in a garage.

But, Blasky said she doesn't have a steering lock or a garage.

Badger Terrace's housing manager told NBC 26 the parking lots have lights and that they work, and that the apartment complex also has security cameras.

"It's not their fault that they're a victim of these crimes," Beguhn said. "We've put out extra patrols specifically trying to target this."

Blasky said she has insurance, but just for liability.

"That's something I totally regret," Blasky said.

So for now, Blasky said her only transportation option is rides from her neighbors.

"I think the only thing that's given me strength is my faith," Blasky said.

Police encourage you to call Hyundai or Kia for any software updates. Hyundai's toll-free number is (800) 633-5151. Kia's toll-free number is (800) 333-4542.