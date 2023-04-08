Crime map shows several recent car thefts in Green Bay's Broadway and Western Avenue areas

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay Police are investigating multiple car thefts, particularly on the city's west side.

"A lot in kind of the Broadway area is where we started to see that increase," said Capt. Clint Beguhn.

Beguhn said that since January, thieves have attempted to steal nearly 50 cars, with 20 being stolen.

Beguhn says a lot of the thieves are teenagers between 13 and 17 years old.

Police say Hyundai's and Kia's are the cars being targeted the most.

Police believe the thefts are being influenced through viral videos about the "Kia Boys."

"They are explaining the ways that you can steal Kia's and Hyundai's by bypassing an ignition and then taking them," Beguhn said.

Not just taking them, but Beguhn says they are also driving these cars recklessly, damaging them, and abandoning them.

"They're seeing these viral videos, and they're going out and trying to do what they've seen," Beguhn said.

According to this Lexis Nexis crime map, in the last month, there have been several car thefts in the area of Western Avenue.

"One victim had their car stolen twice," Beguhn said.

"If there's a concentration here, where's the next breakout?," State Farm Insurance Agent Scott Folsom said.

Folsom says because of these thefts, he's gotten some questions from people regarding the impacts of insurance premiums on Hyundai's and Kia's.

"At this stage, in Wisconsin, that's what I can really reference to (Green Bay), it has not had an impact on the insurance rates for those vehicles," Folsom said.

Beguhn says police have arrested nearly a dozen teens so far, but he warns that there are more suspects out there.

"It's a small number that are doing a lot repetitively," Beguhn said.

Police say if you don't want your car getting stolen, it's good to lock your car and take your keys with you, take your valuable items, apply a steering lock, park in well-lit areas, and, if possible, park in a garage.

Police also encourage you to call Hyundai or Kia for any software updates. Hyundai's toll-free number is (800) 633-5151. Kia's toll-free number is (800) 333-4542.