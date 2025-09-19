Former Green Bay school board member Kou Lee charged with election fraud

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A former Green Bay Area Public School District board member has been charged with election fraud and false swearing, court records show.

47-year-old Kou Lee has been charged with election fraud and false swearing, which are both felonies. Charges were filed in Brown County on Friday.

Lee resigned in May after community members questioned if he lived inside district borders, which is which is required of a board member.

A few weeks after Lee's resignation, the Brown County District Attorney's office confirmed the former board member was under investigation.

According to a criminal complaint, an investigator with the DA's office met with the owners and residents of the duplex where Lee had listed as his address in his campaign documents. Both the family who owns the property and the current residents confirmed Lee never lived there.

An investigator also contacted a man who claimed to be Lee's neighbor in Hobart since 2015. That neighbor claimed he saw a media report that Lee was running for the Green Bay School Board in April of 2024 and thought it was odd, since Lee resided in the Pulaski School District. The neighbor contacted the Green Bay city clerk with his concerns, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, investigators also confirmed with the Pulaski School District that Lee has four children enrolled in the district, and that his Hobart/Oneida address was the one listed in the school's records.

Lee is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 19.