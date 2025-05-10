Former school board candidate reacts to member resignation amid residency questions

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — A former Green Bay Area Public School Board candidate says she still has trust in elected officials after rumors swirl of a former board member living outside the district.



NBC 26 has reached out to Kou Lee by phone

We haven't heard back

The now former board member resigned Thursday without saying why

Brown County Republicans are calling for a criminal investigation into Lee from the county District Attorney's office

The board must now appoint a new member

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

Thursday we reported a Green Bay Area Public School District board member resigned without saying why. We received several tips to our newsroom that he did not live in the district, which is required of a board member.

I'm Pari Apostolakos and I stopped by several of the former board member's possible homes. According to property records, now former school board member Kou Lee owns a home in Hobart.

But, at the time of his election in April 2024 he listed his home address as Enderby Lane in Green Bay. When we knocked on the door at that address Friday, a man told us that Lee had rented from him early last year but no longer lived there.

I was able to speak with a former candidate who ran for school board. She says she hopes all the questions surrounding lee's primary residence doesn't cause people to lose trust in city officials.

"I think that we have a wonderful city and everyone is doing the best job that they can," Katie Gentry said in downtown Green Bay Friday morning. "I just think that there are a few changes that we could make to make sure we have more integrity and ethics going forward."

The Republican Party of Brown County wrote in a public statement that they've requested a criminal investigation into Lee from the brown county district attorney's office.

The school district says the board now has to appoint someone new to fill Lee's seat.