GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Weeks after his sudden resignation, a former Green Bay Area Public School District member is under investigation, according to the Brown County District Attorney's Office.

The former board member, Kou Lee, quit after community members questioned if he lived inside the district borders.

Lee was elected for a three-year term in April of 2024.

The district says the Board of Education will review the timeline and process to appoint a new board member to serve through April 2026.