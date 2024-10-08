Driver causing partial collapse of downtown Green Bay building receives prison sentence

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Merissa Reed, the woman who crashed into a downtown Green Bay buildingand caused a partial collapse, received her sentence Monday.



Merissa Reed, 30, is order a 1-year prison sentence along with multiple years of probation.



Reed was found guilty in connection the partial collapse of the Main Street Commons building in July 2023.



One person suffered serious injuries in the crash



Reed was found guilty of reckless driving causing great bodily harm and bail jumping charges.

Merissa Reed appeared in person for the final decision in a case involving the partial collapse of the main street commons building in July 2023.

In August, Reed was found guilty after pleading no contestto reckless driving causing great bodily harm and bail jumping

Now, the court has ordered a 1-year prison sentence and four years of probation.

Court documents show that Reed told police she was trying to get around a car that was trying to cut her off in traffic.

She said she slammed on the brakes, the car spun, and that she did not remember hitting the building.

Investigators say Reed also denied driving at an excessive speed.

"What I can't understand Ms. Reed is why didn't you just pull over," Judge Samantha Wagner said. "I can't understand why you didn't call law enforcement."

Prosectors say Reed took to social media weeks before her sentence hearing.

A witness said Reed went on a "Facebook rant" and said "no one cared" about the building prior to the crash.

Prosecutors say the damage severely impacted businesses at the building — One permanently displaced and others closed for weeks including the Main Salon and Spa, which has since reopened and expanded to a second location.

Before the sentence was handed down, Reed also spoke:

"I do apologize for that, for not thinking of them, (not) thinking at all what they were going through, what they had to go through because of me. I do want to apologize for that."

Reed was also sentenced Tuesday for 2021 narcotics possession and child neglect case receiving probation that will run concurrently with probation from the crash sentence.

After more than a year after the crash, the Main Street Commons building has not rebuilt the section that partially collapsed.

Instead a fenced off, outdoor seating area was implemented to fill the space.