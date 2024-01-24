Six months later: A local salon's new look following partial building collapse

Main Salon and Spa has a rejuvenated look six months are losing one-third of the building after a car caused a partial building collapse.



Business owner, Betz Castro Rodriguez reflects on the journey leading up to this point and reaffirms forgiveness to the driver of the vehicle.



Video shows the aftermath just one to two days after the Main Street Commons building collapsed in late July.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

'Relieved' is one word used to describe how Main Salon and Spa owner, Betz Castro Rodriguez is feeling, six months later after losing a third of his business.

"It was very uncertain but now today I feel relieved that we were able to reconfigure and rehab and refit the salon now to what I think is a good, great experience for our clientele," Rodriguez said.

We have followed Rodriguez and his efforts to repair his salon as they repair and regain what was lost after a car crashed into the Main Street Commons building six months ago today.

You never expect something like that to happen. You never expect to see your business crumble literally before your eyes

The driver of the vehicle was 29-year-old Merissa Reed. She faces three felony counts including reckless driving causing great bodily harm, bail jumping, and driving while suspended.

Her next court appearance is on April 9.

A few days later, the partially collapsed portion of the Main Street Commons building was demolished.

The owner of the building declined to comment about future development.

Video shows Rodriguez watching clips from the demolition as remembers the emotions of the day.

"There was a lot of emotion running through me but I have got to contain and know that's going to be okay," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said he considered moving his business to other salons under a new name, but his staff was determined to stay.

"When they gave me that response I knew that we had to dust off, get up on our feet, and make this happen," Rodriguez said.

Assistant Manager, Lupe Vera, has been part of the entire journey.

"It has been very rewarding to just rebuild and see the salon grow from being so big, then we got so small, then this whole thing happened," Vera said. "Now we're back, we're seeing clients come in, we're being busy. The best vision I can see is when all five of our chairs are booked and busy on a Friday."

With business back in full swing, Rodriguez reaffirmed his forgiveness for Reed.

"If I carry a burden of anger and hatred towards this person, I can't focus on what my today and tomorrow needs to be," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez is also a pastor at Revelación Church - Ministries in Green Bay.