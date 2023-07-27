Main Street business owner looks toward uncertain future

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — The portion of the Main Street Commons building that partially collapsed Sunday night after a minivan crashed into it is almost a vacant space.

Now the focus shifts to what's next for the businesses in the Main Street Commons. Fourteen tenants occupy this the space but it's the Main Salon and Spa that might be taking it the hardest.

Salon owner, Betz Castro Rodriguez, said he is experiencing mixed emotions and has focused on being with his team members during this time.

"We had a great time yesterday not focusing on what happened," Rodriguez said. "But just really sharing about first impressions and how we value each other and all that so that was very good."

He said with the demolition, the material things can be replaced but the service and warm welcome will remain the same once it reopens.

Zac Barthels is a former employee at Main Salon and Spa and now runs his own business inside of the shop, Slayed by Zac. He said this experience seems all too familiar.

"It's just kind of giving me COVID-19 flashbacks because it's like I want to work but I can't work," Barthels said. "It's like a part of your life is kind of uprooted."

Barthels said he lost at least $9,000 to $10,000 in supplies.

This time has allowed Rodriguez to reflect on his business as a whole.

"(It's) my minority-owned business owned business and we have women-owned businesses as well. And those are challenges and awful inner hurdles that we always have to overcome, sadly, but it's a reality," Rodriguez said. "And the fact that we've been able to create a successful business right here on Main Street. That means a lot."

A time for return is uncertain and it could be days or even weeks until there is a clear direction for a reopening.