Green Bay woman convicted for crashing car into downtown building

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A Green Bay woman has been convicted for crashing her car into a downtown Green Bay building.

Merissa Reed, 30, pleaded no contest to all charges Tuesday. They include reckless driving causing great bodily harm, felony bail jumping, and knowingly driving with a suspended license.

The crash happened in July 2023.

Two people were hurt in the crash. It caused the Main Street Commons building to partially collapse.

The damaged portion of the building had to be torn down.

Reed's sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 8.