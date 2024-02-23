Community meeting planned to reinstate former superintendent Claude Tiller Jr.

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A community meeting to reinstate former Green Bay Area Public School District superintendent Claude Tiller Jr. has been scheduled.

According to a flyer posted on We All Rise: African American Resource Center's Facebook page, We All Rise, Casa ALBA Melanie and COMSA are hosting the call to action from 1-3 p.m. Saturday at 1265 Cass St. in Green Bay.

We All Rise: African American Resource Center

A petition has been started to reinstate the former superintendent.

"There are no comments made in the interview that we understand to be grounds for termination of a Superintendent that has shown nothing but promise and progress for the GBAPS District," the petition said. "Dr. Tiller has made more productive changes and established stronger connections with students, staff and schools than any superintendent in over a decade."

The Green Bay school board placed Tiller on paid administrative leave on Feb. 13 following comments he made on an Atlanta radio show.

Tiller resigned several days later. The board unanimously accepted his resignation.

In a statement on his resignation, Tiller said in part, "Simply put, I spoke my truth." Tiller also said in a statement released with the video that he did not know there was a webcam recording comments he made outside of the radio broadcast.

Tiller was heard speaking about district staff on a webcam recording of Dr. Adrienne Harrison Berry's show on WAOK in Atlanta.

The school board released Tiller's full interview recording earlier this week.

Tiller had been in Atlanta as part of a recruitment effort at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU).

The Green Bay school board is scheduled to meet in closed session Monday night at the District Office building to consider how it will hire Tiller's successor.