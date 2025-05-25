Cellcom says some service restored Sunday, unclear when full service will return

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — In a Facebook post Sunday evening, cell phone service provider Cellcom writes "Many customers are now seeing services come back online." The company does not say when full service is expected to be restored.

"Restoration at this scale doesn’t happen all at once, and some disruptions may still occur as systems stabilize," the online statement reads in part. "Real progress is being made every day and full restoration could happen at any time."

Cellcom's services have been down for about a week and a half, leading to frustration among customers. In a statement from the company Tuesday their CEO said the outage is the result of a cyber incident.

As we've previously reported, an expert tells NBC 26 the outage highlights infrastructure problems in rural areas.

In the company's Facebook statement posted Sunday, they thank their customers for their continued patience and support.