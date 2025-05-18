Frustration grows as Cellcom outage continues

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — For Cellcom customers, the past few days have been frustrating. With an outage affecting calling, texting and other features, many are still in the dark wondering when things will return to normal.



Cellcom customers in Sturgeon Bay voice their frustrations about the outage

Larry Peterson has had Cellcom, the telecom service provider owned by N-Sight, as his carrier for about 30 years.

"It's almost getting to the point, it's not acceptable," Peterson said.

He said in all his years as a customer, he’s never seen anything like this.

"I have never experienced it, so this has been frustrating," Peterson said.

Since Wednesday night, Cellcom customers have been dealing with an outage that’s disrupted calling, text messaging and other voice services.

Those looking to switch carriers haven’t been able to port their phone numbers that service is also affected.

Larry said he and his wife plan to ride it out, since he’s had the same phone number for three decades.

Starting over, he said, just isn’t worth it.

"Our phone number's tied to everything in our life, so we wanna stick with this for the time being," Peterson said.

NBC26 reached out to Cellcom and they released the following statement:

"We are continuing to work diligently to resolve the issue affecting service. At this time, we do not have a specific timeline for full restoration. We understand how important connectivity is, and our teams are doing everything possible to restore service as quickly as we can. We appreciate our customers’ patience and will provide updates as we have more information." Cellcom

For Misty Michaud, a business owner, her experience has been different, she feels Cellcom hasn’t been as transparent as they promised.

"Let the people know what you know, it's called transparency. I know they said they were gonna do that, but it kinda feels like they’re not," Michaud said.

She and her husband use Cellcom for their work phone but with the outage, they've been receiving business texts on their personal numbers leaving their customers frustrated.

She hasn't received any new updates and just wants to know when service will be restored.

"I would like to know kind of an end date, or an estimated end date on this," Michaud said.

However, customers like Chuck Neville are staying positive.

"You know, it’s technology and things like this are going to happen. It could always be more serious than what it is, and hopefully they get everything resolved quickly," Neville said.