Cellcom CEO: 'Cyber incident' caused outage, expects to have all services restored this week

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Cellcom's CEO confirmed Tuesday that a "cyber incident" caused a major outage that's been going on for nearly a week.

"While this is unfortunate, it’s not something we were unprepared for," Cellcom CEO Brighid Riordan said in a letter to customers. "We have protocols and plans in place for exactly this kind of situation."

Riordan said there is no evidence customers' personal information was breached by the outage, and that the incident directly caused phone calls and text messages to go down.

"The incident was concentrated on an area of our network separate from where we store sensitive information related to you, our Cellcom/Nsight family," Riordan said in the letter.

Riordan said the company expects to restore all services sometime this week.

Cellcom said Monday it restored Short Message Service (SMS) texting and Cellcom-to-Cellcom phone calls.

"Every part of this recovery is being handled with care and precision — we will not rush anything that compromises safety, security or trust," Riordan said in the letter.

Riordan also shared a public message with Cellcom customers, which you can watch here.