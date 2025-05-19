Cellcom restores SMS texting and calls between Cellcom users

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — In the latest update, Cellcom says they have restored SMS texting and Cellcom-to-Cellcom voice calls.

According to Cellcom, calls to 911, RCS texts, Internet, apps and popular calling apps such as WhatsApp, Microsoft Teams, etc continue to work.

"Folks, the work continues. We are making gains every day and we are on the five yard line," Cellcom adds.

In case those services haven't been restored for you yet, Cellcom recommends re-registering with the network by turning airplane mode on, waiting 10 seconds, then turning airplane mode off. Restarting your phone might also help.

"We know many of you are still waiting for full service restoration; Our teams remain 100% focused on getting everyone back online. Future plans will be addressed once that milestone is reached," Cellcom says.