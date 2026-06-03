Brown County announces joint task force for local museums

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A task force has been created to explore a potential partnership between the Neville Public Museum and the Children’s Museum of Green Bay, according to Brown County officials.

Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach said museum leaders met over several weeks at the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation, facilitated by the foundation’s president and CEO, Dennis Buehler. That process led to the recommendation to form a Museum Task Force made up of representatives from "key stakeholder groups."

The task force’s shared goals include understanding space feasibility, identifying programming and organizational priorities, coordinating stakeholder engagement, identifying resource needs and recommending concrete next steps.

Streckenbach said the group intends to complete the process within the next 90 days.

“I am pleased that these important community organizations, with the support and guidance of the GGBCF, are working together to create a cultural destination that addresses our community needs and preserves the integrity and goals of both institutions for future generations,” Streckenbach said.

In recent months, the Neville has been at the center of a fierce tug of war between Brown County, which owns the museum, and some members of the Green Bay common council who have expressed frustration at the slow pace of hiring an executive director at the institution.

In May, Toni Burnett, executive director of The Children's Museum, confirmed in a statement to NBC 26 discussions are underway for a potential move.

"The Children’s Museum needs to grow," Burnett said. "We have reached the point where our footprint limits our ability to meet the need for programs, exhibits, camps, and all our educational experiences."

At that time, Troy Streckenbach, Brown County executive, told NBC 26 Wednesday that "high-level" talks were occurring between the county and "community partners."

"Our goal is to determine if there's a partnership that can take place that would enhance the Neville as a tourist destination, creating a cultural campus downtown," Streckenbach said.

Burnett also detailed the Children's Museum recent challenges, citing they have welcomed almost 60,000 visitors annually in a building which is currently under 10,000 square feet.

A capital campaign to help the museum grow is active, Burnett said. More information about the campaign, and how neighbors can help, can be found here.

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