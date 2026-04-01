Six months without a director, Neville Museum faces questions and delays

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — When the director of the Neville Public Museum stepped down last fall, one Brown County supervisor promised a new vision — less political, more profitable, and more family-friendly.

Six months later, there’s no permanent director, no visible changes, and growing frustration from community members and county leaders.

A Popular Museum Amid Leadership Uncertainty

On a recent late-winter day, the Neville was bustling with visitors — families exploring interactive exhibits, children testing hands-on displays, and locals sharing their love for the institution.

“I love it here,” said Green Bay resident Serena Bell. “I like how they have all the little kid areas, all the things you can touch.”

But behind the scenes, county officials say progress toward hiring a new director has stalled.

District 5 Supervisor Dan Theno says more than 40 people have applied for the position, yet no interviews have been conducted.

“It’s taking an awfully long time, and I’m concerned about that,” Theno said. “The longer the process goes before the administration interviews candidates, the more likely we are to lose some of the better candidates.”

The Past and the Debate Over the Future

Beth Kowalski, the museum’s former director, led the Neville staff for 12 years.

Kowalski was appointed the interim director in 2013, appointed as director in 2014 with a unanimous vote by the Brown County board, and she left the Neville when she was asked to lead the Hamilton Wood Type Museum in Two Rivers.

During her tenure, the Neville Museum earned multiple state awards, a dozen local honors, and national recognition — including the prestigious American Association Award for Excellence for “Telling Our Stories: LGBTQ Voices of Northeast Wisconsin.”

Still, at least one county leader says changes are necessary. District 3 Supervisor Dixon Wolfe, a conservative representing Howard, believes the museum’s programming needs to be more family-focused and attendance-driven.

In a statement, Wolfe said:

“The museum struggled under the previous director’s failed, overly ideological and political approach, and residents deserve better moving forward. The next director should focus on increasing attendance and bringing innovative ideas that make the Neville welcoming and engaging for residents of all ages.”

Funding and Oversight

Kowalski disputes that the museum operated under an “overly ideological” approach.

“It would have been amazing to hear from those constituents myself,” she said. “Or have those messages forwarded — and I did ask for that.”She also explained that Brown County’s funding covers operational costs — about $1 million annually — while exhibits, education programs, and other museum activities are financed by the Neville Public Museum Foundation, a private nonprofit.

Neville Foundation Executive Director Kasha Huntowski says the museum staff is eager to return to full strength.

“I just know that the team here would love to be whole again,” she said.

The Paper Trail — or Lack Thereof

After weeks of unanswered calls and emails to both the interim director Jeff Flynt and County Executive Troy Streckenbach, NBC 26 filed a Freedom of Information request to see what communication had occurred regarding the position.

The documents revealed only three emails related to the director’s role since Kowalski’s departure:

A note from the county clerk asking about an interim appointment. Streckenbach posting the position in December. A March inquiry — by NBC 26 — asking why it took months to post the job and why interviews haven’t begun.

As of April 1, those questions remain unanswered.

What’s Next?

Theno and Wolfe both serve on the county’s Education and Recreation Committee, which oversees museum matters. The committee meets tonight, but the director’s position is not on the agenda.

For now, the Neville Public Museum continues to operate without a permanent leader — and without clarity on when that will change.

NBC 26 will continue to follow developments.