Evans: “We’re not turning the Neville into a Chuck E. Cheese”

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay city council leaders are set to meet tonight to discuss a resolution in support of the Neville Public Museum.

The issue stems from the museum’s leadership vacancy — the director position was vacated in October, posted in December, and remains unfilled. Last week, the city asked Brown County to move forward with interviewing candidates for the role.

Brown County Supervisor Patrick Evans says that although the museum sits within the city limits, the county is committed to finding the right replacement.

“The Neville is going to stay where it’s at. Two, it’s not going to be privatized. Three, it’s going to be run by a qualified executive director who has a minimum of at least a Master’s in Museum Sciences. We’re going to keep our accreditation, and I’m not going to turn the Neville into Chuck E. Cheese,” Evans said.

The Neville Public Museum is a long-standing cultural institution in the area, known for its historical exhibits and educational outreach. Advocates stress the importance of maintaining its accreditation and ensuring leadership that meets professional museum standards.

Tonight’s common council meeting begins at 6 p.m. at Green Bay City Hall. More details on the resolution and the hiring process are expected to emerge after the session.