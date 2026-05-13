Green Bay Children’s Museum explores new location; Neville among options

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The director of The Children's Museum of Green Bay says the organization needs to grow and relocation to the Neville Public Museum in downtown Green Bay is an option.

Toni Burnett, executive director of The Children's Museum, confirmed in a statement to NBC 26 discussions are underway for a potential move.

"The Children’s Museum needs to grow," Burnett said. "We have reached the point where our footprint limits our ability to meet the need for programs, exhibits, camps, and all our educational experiences."

In recent weeks, the Neville has been at the center of a fierce tug of war between Brown County, which owns the museum, and some members of the Green Bay common council who have expressed frustration at the slow pace of hiring an executive director at the institution.

Troy Streckenbach, Brown County executive, told NBC 26 Wednesday that "high-level" talks were occurring between the county and "community partners."

"Our goal is to determine if there's a partnership that can take place that would enhance the Neville as a tourist destination, creating a cultural campus downtown," Streckenbach said.

Michael Bergman, communications director for the city of Green Bay, said the city was "eager to join the conversation when the time is right."