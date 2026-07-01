GRAND CHUTE (NBC26) — Family has identified the 18-year-old killed in the June 29 car crash at Matthews Tire in Grand Chute.

Cayden Christiano, who was about to begin his senior year of high school, was visiting his grandparents in northeast Wisconsin when the accident happened. Family members say he was sitting in the lobby when a driver crashed through the window.

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Family identifies 18-year-old killed in Grand Chute crash

Police say the initial investigation finds the driver was attempting to park but drove forward instead, striking several people. Two others were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"Always smiling, always happy, always listening to music. If you saw Cayden, he always had his headphones on," said Alice Soucy, Cayden's great-aunt.

"He loved to cruise with his Dad; cruising was their passion. Cayden loved to cruise," said Soucy.

She shared this image of Cayden and his father on a recent cruise together.

Christiano and Dileo live in Parrish, Florida. Family says he visits his grandparents for a few weeks each summer in Wisconsin.

Family members have started a GoFundMe to help cover funeral expenses and the cost of bringing Christiano back home to his family out of state.