Update: 18-year-old killed after van crashes into Matthews Tire in Grand Chute

GRAND CHUTE (NBC 26) — UPDATE #2: An 18-year-old from Florida died in a crash Monday afternoon in Grand Chute, according to the Grand Chute Police Department.

Police said a preliminary investigation indicates a passenger van entered the building while attempting to park, striking several people inside.

An 18-year-old from Parrish, Florida, was taken to a hospital, where the person was pronounced dead, police said.

Police said two additional victims were taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

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*UPDATE*

Three people were taken to local hospitals after a vehicle crashed into Matthews Tire on West College Avenue Monday afternoon.

The crash happened just before 4 p.m. in the 2900 block of West College Avenue.

Photos and video from the scene show a vehicle inside the Matthews Tire building after it apparently crashed through an exterior wall. Multiple police officers, firefighters, and paramedics responded.

Authorities said the three victims were transported to local hospitals, but their conditions have not been released.

"The condition of the victims is unknown at this time. They were transported to local hospitals for injuries," said Officer Dylan Davis, community resource officer with the Grand Chute Police Department. "The extent of their injuries is not known, but once additional information is learned through our investigation, that information will be shared in that formal press release."

Investigators have not determined what caused the crash.

"We're not sure what caused the crash, and what I can tell you is that we have our emergency personnel here on scene," Davis said. "We're waiting for the state patrol reconstruction unit to begin their process of the investigation, which will lead to more information on how this crash occurred. We don't want to speculate and provide any false information, so once our investigation is complete, we'll share any information that needs to be known to the public at that time."

The Wisconsin State Patrol reconstruction unit is assisting with the investigation.

The 2900 block of West College Avenue is expected to remain closed for several hours while investigators process the scene.

This is a developing story. NBC 26 will update this article as more information becomes available.

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PREVIOUS REPORTING:

Three people have been taken to local hospitals after a vehicle crashed into a building in Grand Chute Monday afternoon, according to the Grand Chute Police Department.

The condition of the victims is unknown as of Monday evening. The incident happened at Matthews Tire on West College Avenue.

Police say the north side of West College Avenue's frontage road will remain closed for an extended period of time as the investigation continues.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is assisting in the investigation and police say more information will be released as the investigation continues.

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ORIGINAL REPORTING:

A large law enforcement and first response presence is seen at Matthews Tire after a vehicle struck their building in Appleton Monday afternoon.

The vehicle can be seen inside the lobby while several law enforcement and first response agencies work.

NBC 26 is on the scene and will update this article as we learn more.