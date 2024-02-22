'They were like two peas in a pod': Friends of homicide victim Ashley Calo raise money for three-year-old son

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Family and friends of Ashley Calo, the 33-year-old woman killed in A Fond du Lac homicide, are raising money to take care of her three-year-old son, Braxton.



Friends set up aGoFundMe to raise money for Braxton's future and are hosting fundraising events.

Video shows Calo's friends talking about their efforts.

“He keeps asking ‘where’s Mom? 'When is Mommy coming home?" Calo’s friend Hollyann Zastrow said.

Zastrow said Calo loved Braxton more than anything.

“They were like two peas in a pod,” Zastrow said. “They were inseparable.”

On the evening of Feb. 13,police responded to a crash near Follett and North Main Street.Police said they found Calo in her car, unresponsive, and she later died.

Her son Braxton was in the passenger seat. Police say he was not injured.

“A mother was taken from a three-year-old in front of the three-year-old.,” Zastrow said. “I can't even imagine what he's gonna think or feel growing up.”

Police are investigating the incident as a homicide and have arrested a 20-year-old woman in connection with the death, who is being held on a $2 million bond.

Zastrow said Braxton is now in foster care, but regularly visits his grandmother, who was Calo’s mom.

Now, Zastrow and Calo’s other friends are trying to raise money for Braxton's future.

“We are looking into a couple of different options: trust fund, education fund. . . we do have some meetings with people to discuss what we can do so that when he turns 18, he has something to fall back on,” Calo said.

A GoFundme has already raised almost $6,000.

“Fond du Lac is a smaller community,” Zastrow said. “And the support here has been absolutely amazing. Like I can't even thank people enough.”

Zastrow said they’re hoping that Calo’s memory will live on, and little Braxton will be taken care of.

“She would smile, and that smile is just gold,” Zastrow said. “Her son carries that same smile.”

Friends and family are also hosting a fundraiser at throwback pockets this Saturday at 4:00 p.m. at Throwback Pockets Bar and Grill, and another fundraiser March 23 at Loaded Dice Bar.

