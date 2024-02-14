On-going suspicious death investigation in the City of Fond du Lac

On Tuesday, the City of Fond du Lac Police Department and Fire/Rescue responded to a single-vehicle crash

Around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the City of Fond du Lac Police Department and Fire/Rescue responded to a single-vehicle crash in the area of W. Follett Street and N. Main Street.

According to a press release, a 33-year-old female was unresponsive when FDLPD responded to the scene. A 3-year-old child was a passenger in the vehicle and suffered no injuries.

Life-saving efforts were performed on the woman until Fire/Rescue paramedics arrived. They then transported her to St. Agnes Hospital where the female was later pronounced dead.

FDLPD Detectives responded to the scene of the crash and an investigation into the circumstances that led up to the death of the 33-year-old female is in its preliminary stages.

The Fond du Lac Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy to determine the exact cause and manner of death. No further details are being released at this time, including the identity of the deceased, pending family notifications.

