'She would brighten anyone's day': Loved ones of Fond du Lac crash victim remember Ashley Calo

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Friends of 33-year-old Ashley Calo of West Bend, the victim in what police are calling a “suspicious death” are remembering her love, humor, and joy.

Briana Ilgen said she’d known Calo for more than 10 years.

“She has the most infectious smile,” Ilgen said. “She would brighten anyone's day. It doesn't matter. Like she had the best sense of humor. She loved her son more than anything. He loved her more than anything.”

Derik Golemgeski, who said he’d also known Calo for more than a decade, remembered her sense of humor and fun personality.

“It's hard to put into words, but her smile, the way that she can make you feel… I mean, you can take that into your own life,” Golemgeski said. "She's gone too soon."

On Tuesday night, police said they responded to a car crash near West Follett and Main Streets. The driver, police said, was unresponsive and later died. Police have now identified her as 33-year-old Ashley Calo of West Bend.

A 3-year-old was in the car and uninjured, according to police.

Dawn Smet owns a bar on Main Street, just yards from the scene of the crash.

"We came out to kind of look at it and investigate, and by then the vehicle had already stopped on top the brush and was at a standstill,” Smet said.

Smet said she saw officers responding to a woman in the car.

"The officer that arrived really quickly had extracted her from the car, and I believe was doing CPR from the angle I could see," Smet said.

Police tell me Calo’s death is connected to another event nearby that took place around the time of the crash.

A man who works in that area said police were investigating a pool of blood and a weapon on the ground outside of an Anytime Fitness.

Police said to contact them with any information about the incident.

Fond du Lac police can be reached at 920-906-5555.