Bond for Fond du Lac homicide suspect set at $2 million

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A judge in Fond du Lac County set bond for 20-year-old Annaka Trudell, who was arrested in connection with a Feb. 13 homicide, at $2 million.

Trudell was arrested for First-Degree Reckless Homicide in connection tothe death of 33-year-old Ashley Calo. She has not yet been charged in this case, but prosecutors say they’re still investigating and Trudell could face more serious charges.

As a condition of bond, prosecutors asked for Trudell’s absolute sobriety, and noted an “underlying drug transaction” in connection with the death.

One of Calo’s friends spoke at the hearing.

"[Ashley] was a really good person, a beautiful mom,” friend Aleasha Hood said. “It's unfair her life was taken from her the way that it was."

Also on Tuesday, Trudell made her initial appearance in regards to a charge of possession of THC with the intent to distribute.

Police also arrested 21-year-old Dawson Lee Miller, for harboring or aiding a felon.

Prosecutors say he helped Trudell hide from authorities, and in a separate hearing also on Tuesday, the judge set his bond at $1 million.

The state said they hope to file formal charges for Trudell and Miller within the next week.