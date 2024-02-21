Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodFond du Lac

Actions

Bond for Fond du Lac homicide suspect set at $2 million

Bond for Fond du Lac homicide suspect set at $2 million
Posted at 9:43 PM, Feb 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-20 22:43:22-05

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A judge in Fond du Lac County set bond for 20-year-old Annaka Trudell, who was arrested in connection with a Feb. 13 homicide, at $2 million.

Trudell was arrested for First-Degree Reckless Homicide in connection tothe death of 33-year-old Ashley Calo. She has not yet been charged in this case, but prosecutors say they’re still investigating and Trudell could face more serious charges.

As a condition of bond, prosecutors asked for Trudell’s absolute sobriety, and noted an “underlying drug transaction” in connection with the death.

One of Calo’s friends spoke at the hearing.

"[Ashley] was a really good person, a beautiful mom,” friend Aleasha Hood said. “It's unfair her life was taken from her the way that it was."

Also on Tuesday, Trudell made her initial appearance in regards to a charge of possession of THC with the intent to distribute.

Police also arrested 21-year-old Dawson Lee Miller, for harboring or aiding a felon.

Prosecutors say he helped Trudell hide from authorities, and in a separate hearing also on Tuesday, the judge set his bond at $1 million.

The state said they hope to file formal charges for Trudell and Miller within the next week.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Margaret_Cahill.jpg

Meet Fond du Lac Reporter Margaret Cahill