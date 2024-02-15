Police: Suspicious death turns to homicide investigation

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Police say the circumstances surrounding the death of Ashley Ann Calo are now being investigated as a homicide.

Authorities say they arrested someone Wednesday following the death of Calo on Tuesday.

Your Fond du Lac Neighborhood Reporter Margaret Cahill first reported the story earlier this week.

Annika Winter Trudell of Fond du Lac was arrested for First-Degree Reckless Homicide in regards to the death of Ashley and is currently being held at the Fond du Lac County jail.

Police also arrested a 21-year-old man for Harboring or Aiding a Felon, and they say there is still a significant amount of follow-up to do.

The Fond du Lac Medical Examiner’s Office also still needs to perform an autopsy to determine the exact cause and manner of death.

