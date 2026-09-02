FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — On Monday, 47-year-old Benjamin C. Larson was arrested in Fond du Lac County on three counts of receiving stolen property and felony bail jumping.

This comes after Larson's arrest last week when he was charged with stalking, accused of stalking the same woman for more than a decade.

A subsequent search of his home led to the discovery of human remains and so-called "murderabilia."

A Dane County judge set bail at $15,000 dollar cash, and Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney said in an interview Tuesday he does not agree with the decision.

"That seemed shockingly low to me," Toney said. "And it was disturbing to see that low of a cash bail based on the allegations that the Dane County DA's office put in the criminal complaint. That the court commissioner would ultimately be aware of."

While Toney said he doesn't like to comment on other counties cases, he told neighborhood reporter Jack Porter he feels there could have been more done to protect the community.

WATCH JACK PORTER'S FULL BROADCAST STORY HERE:

Fond du Lac County DA weighs in on "shockingly low" bail in Dane County stalking case

While the so-called "murderabilia" and human remains found in Larson's home have garnered much of the headlines, he was originally charged with stalking.

On Tuesday, NBC 26 spoke with Shannon Barry, the executive director for Domestic Abuse Intervention Services, for more perspective on the shocking case.

Barry is an advocate who said she aims to protect community members from abuse and stalking.

"It's estimated that one out of every seventeen Wisconsinites will be stalked, at some point," Barry said.

And she added that stalking can take many forms.

"It can be other things that are more subtle," Barry said. "Unwanted emails, unwanted texts, unwanted letters, following someone and knowing where they are at all times."

Barry said if people fear they are being stalked they should start by contacting a local domestic violence program.

Larson is expected to make his initial appearance in Fond du Lac County court Wednesday morning.

His attorneys released a statement Tuesday evening, asking the public to remember that Larson is innocent until proven guilty.

"Mr. Larson is presumed innocent," Sara Christiensen, Larson's lead attorney, said. "Allegations are not convictions, and information reported during an active investigation should not be treated as established fact. The government bears the burden of proving any criminal charge in a court of law."

"We ask the public to allow the justice system to do its job," Christensen added.