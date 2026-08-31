UPDATE: Man with "murderabilia" in home arrested on new allegations

The man at the center of a multiyear stalking case, and later found to be living with the human remains of notorious serial killers, has been arrested in Fond du Lac County, jail records show.

Benjamin C. Larson was booked just before 1 p.m. Monday on three counts of receiving stolen property ($2,500-$5,000) and one count of felony bail jumping, according to jail records.

Larson has not been formally charged in Fond du Lac County, court records show.

This comes after Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney called the allegations “beyond disturbing” and criticized the bail set in the Dane County case as “shockingly low.”

Larson, 47, was charged Aug. 18 in Dane County Circuit Court with one count of stalking after a Madison-area woman reported a 13-year campaign of harassment.

During an Aug. 14 search of his home in rural Fond du Lac County, investigators also found serial killer memorabilia, items allegedly from Ed Gein's grave, a jar bearing a sign claiming to contain a piece of John Wayne Gacy's brain, and bottles labeled with poison names including arsenic and cyanide.

Handwritten journals recovered from the home describe Larson allegedly driving to the victim's Madison home dressed in all black, sitting outside with the engine off while holding a machete, and feeling "like a shark, investigating its unknowing prey."

Detectives are working with a forensic anthropologist to determine whether the remains are authentic and whether they are modern or ancient. An initial physical examination determined many of the remains are likely ancient Native American in origin, though several require specialized laboratory testing to confirm, the sheriff's office said.

