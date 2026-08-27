Human remains found in Fond du Lac home

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Investigators found human skulls, skeletal remains and memorabilia related to serial killers in a rural Fond du Lac home while executing a warrant last month, according to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office.

Benjamin C. Larson, 47, was charged Aug. 18 in Dane County Circuit Court with one count of stalking after a Madison-area woman reported a 13-year campaign of harassment.

During the Aug. 14 search, investigators also found serial killer memorabilia, items allegedly from Ed Gein's grave, a jar bearing a sign claiming to contain a piece of John Wayne Gacy's brain, and bottles labeled with poison names including arsenic and cyanide.

Handwritten journals recovered from the home describe Larson allegedly driving to the victim's Madison home dressed in all black, sitting outside with the engine off while holding a machete, and feeling "like a shark, investigating its unknowing prey."

Detectives are working with a forensic anthropologist to determine whether the remains are authentic and whether they are modern or ancient. An initial physical examination determined many of the remains are likely ancient Native American in origin, though several require specialized laboratory testing to confirm, the sheriff's office said.

The stalking case began after the victim contacted Madison police July 31 to report behavior dating back to 2013, when she and Larson briefly dated.

Larson posted $15,000 cash bail Friday and was bound over for trial Monday. He is due for arraignment Sept. 11 at the Dane County courthouse.