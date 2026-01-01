Jack Porter is the neighborhood reporter for Fond du Lac where he currently lives and works.

Jack studied at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Radio TV Film. While at UWO he was the news director for the student-run news station, Titan TV. There he covered campus stories and the 2024 presidential election.

After graduating, he worked as a mobile medical unit host, traveling across the country to help military veterans gain access to healthcare in rural areas.

Growing up just north of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, Jack has called the Badger State home his entire life. He's excited to stay in Wisconsin and get to know the people in Fond du Lac and the surrounding area. When he is not at work, he is likely watching a NASCAR race or plotting his next trip to Road America in Elkhart Lake. He also is an avid Packers and Browns fan and will try and catch a game any chance he gets.

If you have a story idea you'd like to share, please get in touch with Jack at jack.porter@nbc26.com.

