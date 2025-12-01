Convicted killer Taylor Schabusiness sentenced for prison guard attack

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Convicted killer Taylor Schabusiness has been setenced to 90 days in jail for her 2024 attack on a prison guard.

Schabusiness, who is already serving life in prison for the 2022 murder of Shad Thyrion in Green Bay, had pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct in October.

She appeared in a Fond du Lac County courtroom for the sentencing Monday.

In a criminal complaint, prosecutors said Schabusiness told them she had a staple in her arm. When a nurse grabbed tweezers to remove it, Schabusiness allegedly "lunged" at her. A guard intervened, and prosecutors say Schabusiness hit the guard in the head with a tray and swung a metal table at her.

At Monday’s sentencing hearing, prosecutor Tessa Button played the body camera video showing the incident. Schabusiness appears to lunge in the video, as the officer yells “stop resisting!” repeatedly.

Schabusiness was represented by Christopher Froelich, who also represented her in her murder trial. Froelich stepped into the current case after Schabusiness lunged at her previous attorney, Curtis Julka, at a preliminary hearing in this case. Froelich asked Judge Anthony Nehls to sentence his client to the minimum of 10 days, citing her life sentence, severe mental health issues and drug addiction.

“I think my client does want to become a better person,” Froelich said.

