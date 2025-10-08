Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Taylor Schabusiness takes plea deal in prison battery case

Picture of Taylor Schabusiness during a court hearing, May 10, 2022.
FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Taylor Schabusiness, the woman convicted of killing and dismembering Shad Thyrion inside a Green Bay home in February of 2022, was found guilty in a separate case in Fond du Lac County on Wednesday.

Schabusiness was charged late last year after attacking an employee of the Taycheedah Correctional Institution, where she is serving a life sentence for the murder of Thyrion.

The convicted killer appeared in court on Wednesday for a motion hearing, where her attorney announced a plea agreement was reached in the prison attack case.

Schabusiness, originally charged with one felony count of battery by prisoner, agreed to plead no contest to a count of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and was found guilty.

A sentencing hearing was scheduled for Dec. 1.

