Convicted killer Taylor Schabusiness tackled in court after violent outburst

FOND DU LAC (COURT TV) — Convicted killer Taylor Schabusiness was tackled by officers after she screamed and lunged at her attorney moments after her preliminary hearing was called to order on Friday morning.

Schabusiness is serving a life sentence at Taycheedah Correctional Institution after she was convicted of murdering and dismembering Shad Thyrion during a drug-fueled sexual encounter in Green Bay in 2022.

While behind bars serving her sentence, Schabusiness got into trouble again for allegedly attacking an employee of the prison where she is being held.

As the attorneys entered their appearances, Schabusiness jumped up from her seat and began yelling as she lunged toward her attorney. The guards who had been standing near her immediately tackled her to the ground and removed her from the courtroom. The judge said Friday’s hearing would resume later in the morning, with the defendant appearing via Zoom.

Watch video of the incident, from Court TV, here:

Taylor Schabusiness tackled in court after violent outburst

Schabusiness was appearing in Fond du Lac County court for a preliminary hearing.

A criminal complaint reviewed by Court TV alleges that, in July of 2024, Schabusiness requested medical attention for a staple in her arm. While a nurse went to get tweezers to help her, Schabusiness allegedly “lunged” at the nurse. A prison guard intervened, allowing the nurse to escape, but Schabusiness then attacked the guard, hitting her in the head with a tray and swinging a metal table at her.