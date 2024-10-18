GOP vice presidential nominee JD Vance campaigning in Wisconsin on Sunday

WAUKESHA (NBC 26) — Ohio Sen. JD Vance — the Republican vice presidential nominee — is set to return to Wisconsin this weekend.

According to the Trump-Vance campaign website, the Ohio senator will be delivering remarks in Waukesha on Sunday. Vance is scheduled to be at Stein's Aircraft Services at 5 p.m. Doors open at 3 p.m.

Vance's event will come three days after Vice President Kamala Harris — the Democratic presidential nominee — criss-crossed Wisconsin in Milwaukee, La Crosse, and Green Bay with a series of events and rallies.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz — the Democratic V.P. nominee — campaigned in Green Bay on Monday after visiting Lambeau Field and the Oneida Nation.

The WOW counties — Waukesha, Ozaukee, and Washington counties — could play a major role in which candidate earns Wisconsin's 10 electoral votes. The triplet of counties in the metro Milwaukee area have historically been a big advantage for the GOP. But in the most recent election, President Biden shrunk former President Trump's margin in the WOW counties.

According to the Milwaukee Magazine, in 2016, Trump won 60% of votes compared to Hillary Clinton's 33% in Waukesha County. In 2020, Trump won the county 60% to 39% over Biden. Ozaukee County voted 56% for Trump and 37% for Clinton in 2016, and 55% for Trump vs. 43% for Biden in 2020. And, Trump won Washington County 67% compared to Clinton's 27% in 2016, and 68% for Trump compared to 30% for Biden in 2020.

Trump won Wisconsin in 2016. Biden flipped the Badger State back to Democrats in 2020.