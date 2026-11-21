DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — A Door County family is accused of stealing about $1.8 million in fuel. Now, neighbors who live close to the family in Nasewaupee are speaking out.

Thomas Kaczmarek, 66— along with his wife, Jean, 61, and their son, Justin, 25— are accused of being a part of a large scale money laundering scheme.

NBC 26 learned on Friday afternoon that Justin bonded out of the Door County Jail on Thursday afternoon (in the hours following the family's initial appearances), after his bond was reduced from $10,000 to $5,000, according to online court records.

As a condition of his bond, he cannot have contact with Jean. She has been out of custody since Nov. 6, hours after the family's bond hearing.

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Neighbors of family accused in fuel-theft scheme share information

On Friday afternoon, NBC 26 spoke with neighbors who live close to the Kaczmarek's house in Nasewaupee.

They said that they did not have much interactions with the family, outside of greeting each other, calling the Kaczmareks "quiet" and "nice."

Most neighbors say they are shocked and surprised by the alleged fuel scheme happening close to home. But one neighbor added the family is "innocent until proven guilty."

The Kaczmareks allegedly stole $1,826,482.85 worth of fuel during Thomas's 17-year tenure as a driver for Country Visions, a cooperative based in Brillion.

A criminal complaint received by NBC 26 on Thursday revealed Door County Sheriff's Office investigator Jon Gilson was granted a search warrant for Thomas and Jean Kaczmareks' residence on Aug. 14. Gilson and five Door County Sheriff's Office deputies seized $11,755 in cash along with documents.

Currently, Thomas remains in custody at the Door County Jail. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 3. Jean has a status conference on Jan. 4, while Justin has one on Jan. 19.