DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — A former driver for a Brillion-based co-op and his family members accused of stealing about $1.8 million in fuel were in a Door County courtroom on Thursday morning.

Thomas Kaczmarek, 66 — along with his wife, Jean, 61, and their son, Justin, 25 — made their initial appearances before Door County Circuit Court Judge David Weber. It happened nearly two weeks after their bond hearing.

All three are now facing felony counts for money laundering. According to the criminal complaints filed by the Door County Clerk of Courts and obtained by NBC 26 on Thursday, Jean and Justin are each facing a Felony G count for knowingly receiving/acquiring proceeds between $10,000 and $100,000. Thomas is facing a Felony F count for knowingly receiving/acquiring over $100,000.

Thomas is also facing a Felony G count for theft of over $10,000 and 14 Felony H counts for fraudulent writings.

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Family accused in fuel-theft scheme makes second court appearance

Jean has been out of custody since Nov. 6, just hours after the bond hearing. Thomas and Justin remain in custody.

Thomas's cash bond remains at $25,000. Meanwhile, Justin's has been lowered from $10,000 to $5,000, although the court discussed cutting that amount in half.

"He's been nothing but honest and compliant with me," said John D'Angelo, Justin's attorney. "I think he's going to be that way with the court. I don't think the court should consider him a danger to the community."

"Several of the funds from the money laundering scheme went to fund a business that (Justin) runs," prosecuting attorney Lacey Coonen said. "I think the $5,000 cash (bond) would be appropriate."

The trio can not have contact with each other. So, if Justin is bonded out, he would not be able to live with Jean.

The Kaczmareks allegedly stole $1,826,482.85 in fuel during Thomas's 17-year tenure as a driver with Country Visions.

The criminal complaints state that Thomas was "selling and delivering fuel to customers on his own using a Country Visions Cooperative truck and old handwritten invoices," which included delivering to companies that did not have an account with the Brillion-based cooperative.

"The GPS system on Thomas truck was deactivated or removed from the truck at the time Thomas delivered the fuel that was stolen," one criminal complaint said. It added that Justin would also do this when working at Country Visions in 2023 and 2024.

The complaints also mention that Thomas was fired for stealing from Quality State Oil before he got the job at Country Visions, allegedly "using different meters on the trucks."

Since 2022, 14 victims — all of which were identified as Country Visions customers using Thomas's services — paid $898,471.15 for fuel they either did not receive or received only a portion of.

Jean and Justin will have status conferences on Jan. 4 and Jan. 19 respectfully. Thomas is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on Dec. 3.