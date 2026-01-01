Mihir Sinhasan joined NBC 26 in June 2026 and covers Door County.

Mihir is from Cincinnati, and earned his Bachelors of Arts in Sports Journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University. During his time there, he worked for student media clubs Blaze Radio and Inferno Intel, along with Arizona PBS/Cronkite News and the City of Chandler.

Some of Mihir's favorite memories include covering the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, the 2025 NCAA men's basketball tournament and the 2026 NCAA women's basketball tournament.

When he is not at work, Mihir is likely watching a football or soccer game, cooking up a nice meal or going on a hike in one of Door County's many parks.

If you have a story idea you would like to share, you can contact Mihir at Mihir.Sinhasan@nbc26.com.