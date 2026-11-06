Door County family accused in fuel-theft scheme makes first court appearance

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — Three people appeared in front of a judge Friday morning in connection with a fuel-stealing scheme in Door County.

Thomas Kaczmarek, Jean Kaczmarek and Justin Kaczmarek — father, mother and son — are accused of stealing fuel from customers in a wide-ranging scheme involving multiple victims in Door County.

According to the Door County Sheriff's Office, the scheme had been going on for more than a decade, and investigators identified 14 victims. The estimated combined loss is $1.8 million.

Thomas was employed as a driver for Brillion-based cooperative Country Visions, according to anonymous information obtained by NBC 26.

In court Friday, a judge set a $25,000 cash bond for Thomas, who is being held on one count of felony theft and 14 counts of fraudulent writing. A $10,000 cash bond was set for his son, Justin, who is facing two counts of fraudulent writing and one count of money laundering. Jean is being held on a $5,000 cash bond and faces one count of money laundering.

The family said in court they do not have any money because it was seized.

The Kaczmareks are due back in court Nov. 19. No formal charges were filed as of mid-afternoon Friday, court records show.

The Door County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who paid the Kaczmareks directly in cash or by check for fuel delivery to contact Investigator Jon Gilson at (920) 746-2555.